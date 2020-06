Specs have always been impressive on Sony flagship phones. But if you value VoLTE, it will probably be like its predecessors and not have VoLTE. I don't know why Sony and ASUS cannot play ball with North American carriers to have a working VoLTE on their flagships. Motorola/Lenova, OnePlus, Pixel, and Samsung for example have a VoLTE agreement with the carriers, yet Sony for whatever reason has not negotiated it.