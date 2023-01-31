Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo Won't Participate in E3 2023

Lifelite said: E3 has been dead to me since they made it a business convention. Used to be my dream growing up to attend but now? Who cares. Most of the stuff there gets announced before hand, and since most of the major developers now live under the umbrellas of the Big 3, what's there to follow anymore in regards to e3? Sounds like the last nail in the coffin. Click to expand...

That'd be a long time ago, since I remember it being limited to business and the press until 2017.I've been to one E3 (2011), and it was some of what you'd hope for, but not everything. Getting to try new consoles (at the time, the PS Vita and Wii U) months before they ship? Great. Having to wait in queues, or using very rough software? Not so much. The problem, of course, is that there won't be new hardware every year, and the games aren't always worth playing.