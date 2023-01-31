Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo Won't Participate in E3 2023

Hmm 🤔 🧐 🤨 weak

“As we spent much of 2022 refining how E3 2023 would take shape, reflecting on the feedback we solicited, we did not send a single contract to an exhibitor until the start of this month. We have received a tremendous amount of interest and verbal commitments from many of the biggest companies in the industry, and when we are ready to announce the exhibitors we are confident it will be a lineup that will make the trip to Los Angeles well worth it for the industry and consumers alike.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304260/sony-xbox-and-nintendo-wont-participate-in-e3-2023-gaming-show
 
E3 has been dead to me since they made it a business convention. Used to be my dream growing up to attend but now? Who cares. Most of the stuff there gets announced before hand, and since most of the major developers now live under the umbrellas of the Big 3, what's there to follow anymore in regards to e3? Sounds like the last nail in the coffin.
 
That'd be a long time ago, since I remember it being limited to business and the press until 2017.

I've been to one E3 (2011), and it was some of what you'd hope for, but not everything. Getting to try new consoles (at the time, the PS Vita and Wii U) months before they ship? Great. Having to wait in queues, or using very rough software? Not so much. The problem, of course, is that there won't be new hardware every year, and the games aren't always worth playing.
 
