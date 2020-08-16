Sony X800H and HDR issue.

More specifically, a certain game caled Need for Speed Heat keeps putting the TV into HDR mode, even though I have HDR in the game, on windows and on the TV all disabled. This results in a green and purple image of the game screens, and persists even after exiting the game, and only restarting my PC will allow me to switch the TV back to a non-HDR mode.



I have the nVidia driver settings fixed to 4k 60hz RGB 8bit Full, set the content data sent to the TV to always be games, set the scaling options to be handled by the GPU. But honestly it will be working fine, then randomly go into HDR when I fire up the game. The driver settings don't seem to have an effect really, because once I figure I have it sorted, it does it again.



I have tried turning on HDR on everything, letting everything auto detect, and it works without the green and purple, but the picture is horrible in typical windows HDR fashion. You can only select from three modes on the TV when in HDR, Vivid, Dolby Dark and Light. Worst it seems, the input lag is horrible in anything but Game or Graphics mode. Labeling the input to PC or setting it as a game console does nothing.



So does anyone know of a way to prevent the drivers from sending the TV the HDR trigger?