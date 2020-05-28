Sony Vaio MX (PCV-MXS-10) with Minidisc Drive

I have the MSX-20, but I know a lot of people were interested in buying it from me.. here's one that just popped up on Mercari. I have no idea the condition of all the parts, but they are pretty rare and I only see maybe one come up for sale per year online. The minidisc drive is usually the first thing to break, but I know a place to buy spares. Also, I put the HDD backup image of mine in a fresh OEM state on archive.org which will work for the MXS-10.I hope Mercari links are allowed, if not, please delete.