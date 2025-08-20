Sony raises PS5 prices in US due to tariffs

You knew it would happen when Microsoft and Nintendo either hiked prices or factored it into launches, but Sony is raising PS5 prices in the US effective August 21st due to a "challenging economic environment:"
PS5 Digital Edition: $500
PS5: $550
PS5 Pro: $750
Makes a Switch 2 seem like a bargain after all. And I don't think I have to say what (or rather, who) is ultimately responsible for prompting the higher prices.
