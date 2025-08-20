  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sony raises PS5 prices in US due to tariffs

You knew it would happen when Microsoft and Nintendo either hiked prices or factored it into launches, but Sony is raising PS5 prices in the US effective August 21st due to a "challenging economic environment:"

PS5 Digital Edition: $500
PS5: $550
PS5 Pro: $750

Makes a Switch 2 seem like a bargain after all. And I don't think I have to say what (or rather, who) is ultimately responsible for prompting the higher prices.
 
1755704057656.jpeg
 
With the trash every AAAA++ studios has been releasing lately, is there any mystery why prices really have to go up. Economies of scale just aren't there anymore for the 100-200 people in the modern audience that they make games for now.
 
xnaughtyowlx said:
CEOs loves terrifs because it's a sleep-easy-at-night excuse to make themselves more money
Click to expand...
Eh, not necessarily. Sony needs sales volume, and it knows higher prices are more likely to curb that volume than help it. If Sony had been eager to hike prices it would have done so when the tariffs were first threatened in the spring rather than months later.
 
no not horrible. or you sit on it long enough you end up giving it away to someone.
 
