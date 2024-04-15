  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Specifications Confirmed, Console Arrives Before Holidays

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,856
"Additionally, the console will employ a more powerful ray tracing architecture, backed by PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), allowing developers to leverage graphics features like ray tracing more extensively. To support this endeavor, Sony is providing developers with test kits, and all games submitted for certification from August onward must be compatible with the PS5 Pro. Insider Gaming, the first to report the full PS5 Pro specs, suggests a potential release during the 2024 holiday period. The PS5 Pro will also feature modifications for developers regarding system memory, with Sony increasing the memory bandwidth from 448 GB/s to 576 GB/s, enhancing efficiency for an even more immersive gaming experience. To do AI processing, there is an custom AI accelerator capable of 300 8-bit INT8 TOPS and 67 16-bit FP16 TeraFLOPS, in addition to ACV audio codec running up to 35% faster."

1713217150023.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321574/...ons-confirmed-console-arrives-before-holidays
 
Marees said:
*confirmed* by whom ?

What is the process node; TSMC 6nm or 4nm ??
Click to expand...
the title ;), even in the small summary of the source talking about the source they do not say that:

Insider Gaming, the first to report the full PS5 Pro specs, suggests a potential release during the 2024 holiday period.

https://insider-gaming.com/ps5-pro-specs-2024/
Insider Gaming can confirm that the leaked PS5 Pro specs leaked earlier today are real and the PlayStation 5 is still tentatively targeting a 2024 holiday release.

There is rumors that they would want to launch it at the same time that a major game release.

Early devkit being available to the closest partner since fall of 2023 and now reaching more people (that leak more...) make it sound quite possible if they want too.
 
Last edited:
I wonder if this will improve performance in current PS5 games that prefer resolution... like if you want a game set to "Resolution Preferred" on the regular PS5 which usually targets 30fps... whether the Pro would just make the performance of those games/modes better or if that would require a patch.
 
zamardii12 said:
I wonder if this will improve performance in current PS5 games that prefer resolution... like if you want a game set to "Resolution Preferred" on the regular PS5 which usually targets 30fps... whether the Pro would just make the performance of those games/modes better or if that would require a patch.
Click to expand...
Games are probably going to need to be patched to take advantage of the more power.
 
zamardii12 said:
I wonder if this will improve performance in current PS5 games that prefer resolution... like if you want a game set to "Resolution Preferred" on the regular PS5 which usually targets 30fps... whether the Pro would just make the performance of those games/modes better or if that would require a patch.
Click to expand...
It shouldn’t, most games are frame locked.
Too few TVs have VRR frame locking 30 or 60 keeps things consistent.
What we could see instead is higher default resolutions going forward and new profiles that enable FSR or FrameGen so we can have fewer 30 FPS locks and instead new ways of seeing more 60 FPS locks.
Not enough TVs in the wild that actually do 120 for them to make it a targeted goal as a standard but developers could choose to support it if they wanted via upscaling/framegen, etc.
 
Lakados said:
It shouldn’t, most games are frame locked.
Too few TVs have VRR frame locking 30 or 60 keeps things consistent.
What we could see instead is higher default resolutions going forward and new profiles that enable FSR or FrameGen so we can have fewer 30 FPS locks and instead new ways of seeing more 60 FPS locks.
Not enough TVs in the wild that actually do 120 for them to make it a targeted goal as a standard but developers could choose to support it if they wanted via upscaling/framegen, etc.
Click to expand...
When I got my new TV that has VRR it was awesome playing the Ratchet and Clank game on Visual mode, but then because of VRR it was at 40fps... which to me felt great. I heard that 40fps is much closer to feel to 60ps than it is to 30fps and I would have to agree. Visual fidelity + 40fps is a happy spot for console gaming for me.
 
zamardii12 said:
I wonder if this will improve performance in current PS5 games that prefer resolution... like if you want a game set to "Resolution Preferred" on the regular PS5 which usually targets 30fps... whether the Pro would just make the performance of those games/modes better or if that would require a patch.
Click to expand...
I would imagine patch to change the framerate on 30 or 60 fps mode on free floating performance one when they exist maybe it will be automatic, but for the 30-60 will have it hardcoded.

https://www.theverge.com/2024/4/16/24131799/sony-ps5-pro-enhanced-requirements-ultra-boost-mode
Developers will need to update their games to Sony’s latest SDK to take advantage of PS5 Pro features, but some games that haven’t been updated will still benefit from better performance on the upcoming console. I understand that the PS5 Pro will have an “ultra-boost” mode that will help VRR modes run at a higher frame rate, and games with a variable resolution may render at higher resolutions. Overall frame rates may be more stable in certain games, too.

Sony does warn developers that many unpatched games won’t show improvements in this ultra-boost mode, though. Games that run at a fixed resolution and graphical settings for fixed rendering resolutions won’t show improvements Even if developers remain on older versions of Sony’s SDK, they can still utilize PSSR to upscale titles and get access to the additional system memory that Sony is offering game developers.

The upscaling could be one aspect that require so little work to be really easy to either patch or maybe for game that did not upscale themselve up to 4k (say sent a 1440p signal or send a non fixed resolution to the tv to let the tv do the rest of the upscaling) the playstation will do it instead of the tv...
 
Last edited:
PSSR is an acronym that I would expect from the likes of Nintendo. Or Kojima....
 
pendragon1 said:
thought we had a thread for this?
also should be in here: https://hardforum.com/forums/console-gaming-acc.114/
Click to expand...

no it shouldn't...it can exist in both places...this is a Tech News subsection...the console section is separate...both can exist together...I've never seen anyone so obsessed with nitpicking forum topics on any forum in all my years

every News story can theoretically go in its own dedicated forum...that's the point of News, it gets a separate subforum...let the Admins or Mods police the forum
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top