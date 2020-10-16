Sony LISTENS to Voice Chats to Scan for 'TOXICITY' in Latest PS4 Update?!

Manny Calavera
Jun 10, 2004
3,774
Sony is listening. No, seriously, they might be listening in on your voice chats to see if you're a good little boy or if you're going werewolf. A new PS4 update is causing controversy with gamers. Now, they CLAIM they're not RECORDING anything, but some users are finding themselves blocked for unknown reasons. This, coupled with recent news about game devs trying to purge the industry of "toxic" players does leave us going HMMM...
Sony seems to want to flush $$$ down the toilet and become Big Brother.