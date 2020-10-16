Sony LISTENS to Voice Chats to Scan for 'TOXICITY' in Latest PS4 Update?!

Manny Calavera

Manny Calavera

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
3,774

Sony is listening. No, seriously, they might be listening in on your voice chats to see if you're a good little boy or if you're going werewolf. A new PS4 update is causing controversy with gamers. Now, they CLAIM they're not RECORDING anything, but some users are finding themselves blocked for unknown reasons. This, coupled with recent news about game devs trying to purge the industry of "toxic" players does leave us going HMMM...

Sony seems to want to flush $$$ down the toilet and become Big Brother.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,340
I call bullshit on people being banned for "unknown reasons". People make that claim all the time, no matter how obvious the reason is.
 
  • Like
Reactions: T4rd
like this
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
4,746
Manny Calavera said:

Sony is listening. No, seriously, they might be listening in on your voice chats to see if you're a good little boy or if you're going werewolf. A new PS4 update is causing controversy with gamers. Now, they CLAIM they're not RECORDING anything, but some users are finding themselves blocked for unknown reasons. This, coupled with recent news about game devs trying to purge the industry of "toxic" players does leave us going HMMM...

Sony seems to want to flush $$$ down the toilet and become Big Brother.
Click to expand...
This is not what you think. It is a ps5 feature that allows users to record and report toxic players. That includes any ps4 player. Don't overreact to clock bait videos. You really think Sony going to invest all this money to spy on 10s of millions of players ?
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,898
RTFA. Seems like willful ignorance by OP and that video criticizing it.

Sony's statement:
“Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded. Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches, and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review. The pop up you’re seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE.”
Click to expand...

It's user recorded and reported. Sony isn't monitoring chats, only recorded reports that are sent to them from users.

Kotaku article for those that can comprehend and read. (Screw Forbes' clickbait article referenced in the video)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top