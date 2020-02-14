Scarce components have pushed the manufacturing costs for Sony Corp.’s next PlayStation to around $450 per unit, forcing a difficult price-setting decision in its battle with Microsoft Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter
The PS4, released in 2013 at a retail price of $399, was estimated by IHS Markit to cost $381 to manufacture...with the $450 unit cost and a similar gross margin, the PlayStation 5’s retail price would have to be at least $470...that would be a hard sell to consumers, considering Sony’s most expensive machine now is the $399.99 PS4 Pro and is often discounted...
Sony Is Struggling With PlayStation 5 Price Due to Costly Parts
Sony Is Struggling With PlayStation 5 Price Due to Costly Parts

(Bloomberg) -- Scarce components have pushed the manufacturing costs for Sony Corp.'s next PlayStation to around $450 per unit, forcing a difficult price-setting decision in its battle with Microsoft Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Japanese conglomerate is preparing...
