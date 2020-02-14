Sony Is Struggling With PlayStation 5 Price Due to Costly Parts (Bloomberg) -- Scarce components have pushed the manufacturing costs for Sony Corp.’s next PlayStation to around $450 per unit, forcing a difficult price-setting decision in its battle with Microsoft Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Japanese conglomerate is preparing...

Scarce components have pushed the manufacturing costs for Sony Corp.’s next PlayStation to around $450 per unit, forcing a difficult price-setting decision in its battle with Microsoft Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matterThe PS4, released in 2013 at a retail price of $399, was estimated by IHS Markit to cost $381 to manufacture...with the $450 unit cost and a similar gross margin, the PlayStation 5’s retail price would have to be at least $470...that would be a hard sell to consumers, considering Sony’s most expensive machine now is the $399.99 PS4 Pro and is often discounted...