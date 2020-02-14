Sony Is Struggling With PlayStation 5 Price Due to Costly Parts

Scarce components have pushed the manufacturing costs for Sony Corp.’s next PlayStation to around $450 per unit, forcing a difficult price-setting decision in its battle with Microsoft Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter

The PS4, released in 2013 at a retail price of $399, was estimated by IHS Markit to cost $381 to manufacture...with the $450 unit cost and a similar gross margin, the PlayStation 5’s retail price would have to be at least $470...that would be a hard sell to consumers, considering Sony’s most expensive machine now is the $399.99 PS4 Pro and is often discounted...

$400 seems the sweet spot for people. I am sure Sony is trying to hit $400. I am sure Sony and MS are both playing chicken with releasing pricing so they can undercut the other like Sony did with the PS4. Both would like to charge $500 but know it will be a hard sell.
 
Wasn't the ps3 priced at $500? I don't think it's out of the question that this one will be too.
 
Sony has already canceled some previously planned features for a new mirrorless camera due this year owing to the constrained DRAM supply, several people with knowledge of the matter said

The company’s biggest headache is ensuring a reliable supply of DRAM and NAND flash memory, with both in high demand as smartphone makers gear up for fifth-generation devices, according to people familiar with Sony’s operations. Samsung Electronics Co. just announced its Galaxy S20 product range, each variant of which will have 5G and a minimum of 12GB of RAM in the U.S
 
