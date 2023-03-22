Sony is killing me (Only 2 HDMI 2.1 on the A95L)

B

Blackstone

Sony is just killing me here. The A95L QD-OLED will clearly be one of the best , if not the best, TV of 2023. However, STILL, only 2 HDMI 2.1 ports.

Can I get around this with some kind of a HDMI 2.1 switcher so I can make one HDMI 2.1 input into like 4? I know I'm going to have more than 2 devices that need the bandwidth eventually. I really want this 77 incher for my family room this year, but the port thing is a problem. Meh.
 
ND40oz

What really sucks is one of them is the ARC port as well, so you basically only have one 2.1 port if you use ARC for audio. But yes, either buy an HDMI switch or get a receiver that has the inputs you need.
 
