Sony is killing me (Only 2 HDMI 2.1 on the A95L)

Sony is just killing me here. The A95L QD-OLED will clearly be one of the best , if not the best, TV of 2023. However, STILL, only 2 HDMI 2.1 ports.



Can I get around this with some kind of a HDMI 2.1 switcher so I can make one HDMI 2.1 input into like 4? I know I'm going to have more than 2 devices that need the bandwidth eventually. I really want this 77 incher for my family room this year, but the port thing is a problem. Meh.