Sony is FINALLY working on bringing Discord to Playstation

This is huge for anyone who cross plays with their buddies on consoles.
And to be honest, it's about time.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/3/22417586/sony-discord-playstation-consoles-investment-partnership
"PlayStation is now partnering with Discord, the popular online communication service, with a promise to “bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year.”
Details on what that would actually entail are slim, and Sony’s announcement just says that the two companies are “hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network.” Whether that means a full-fledged Discord app coming to PlayStation consoles or a more limited integration (like connecting PSN and Discord accounts to more easily chat with friends off platform) has yet to be announced."
