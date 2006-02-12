Sony/HP FW900 24" CRT Monitor Perfect Color Calibration Tutorial

Foe-hammer

I've spent many hours, and many a day tweaking the hell out of the HP FW900 monitor i just recently purchased, and have been able to achieve great results particularly for the xbox360 via vga. So i though i'd might as well share this with others that may be interested.

1) let the monitor warm up for about an hour

2) set the color temp to 6500k, brightness level to 65, and contrast level to 80.

3) Have a game in that has a lot of different, bright colors in the image, such as halo 2 mp beaver creek stage for the 360, or CoD2 mp stage.

4) Now do the image restoration.

5) Turn the Contrast level up to 100, and the brightness level down somewhere between 15 to 35 (The xbox 360 will be between 15 to 20; with the beginning of 16 being perfect for me). Just start at level 40 and lower the brightness level down to where you just get a true black. The space station stage in halo 2 sp when your outside, and looking up into space is a good black level meter.

Now for the most important steps to get rich, vibrant colors.

6) Go to the color temp option, and expert. Turn up the Red, Green, and Blue Color Gains all the way up to 100.

7) Now go to the Color Bias and turn up the Red to 55, the Green down to 43, and the Blue Color Bias turn it up to 74. This will give the best, rich, most vibrant picture possible.

8) To further achieve better results, mainly concerning increasing the max contrast level, you will need a program called WinDAS and an interface cable that hooks into a little back door tab on the back right bottom side of the monitor (as your facing the back side). With this program you are able to change any video variable on any sony trinitron crt monitor. The two things i did was decrease the brightness so that my 360 true black level increased from 16 to 36. The other was increase the max contrast level to what would be equivalent to 150. Now the colors on the xbox360 via vga cable are vibrant and full of contrast; no more vga washed out colors, and low contrast picture. A true godsend.:)
 
Foe-hammer

There will be some variances, particularily in the brightness settings, but the color setting should be pretty much spot on with perhaps just a little varience. The image restoration will put all monitors on relatively equal calibration levels. Then adjust them accordingly to what i have stated, and your number adjustments should be pretty close to those that i have given.

If you are happy with a dull, and less then what could be obtained picture with your FW900, then by all means do not waste your time with this. ;)
 
kohan69

How applicable are these instructions today? Did we learn anything over the last dozen+ years?
 
kohan69

Thanks! I'll have to make a windas cable. I necroed because I took my monitor our of storage, that was one of the top searched in google for fw900 calibration and i kinda liked result
 
melibond

Honestly... wether the best calibration or not, I just set up my FW900 today, and tried the settings you shared here (but with 90 on the contrast instead*), and it looks miles better than the stock 6500k setting.

Thanks a lot man, you're the only source of an actual preset that I could find for the past 2 days.
 
