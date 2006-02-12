Sony/HP FW900 24" CRT Monitor Perfect Color Calibration Tutorial

Color Gains

Color Bias

I've spent many hours, and many a day tweaking the hell out of the HP FW900 monitor i just recently purchased, and have been able to achieve great results particularly for the xbox360 via vga. So i though i'd might as well share this with others that may be interested.1) let the monitor warm up for about an hour2) set the color temp to 6500k, brightness level to 65, and contrast level to 80.3) Have a game in that has a lot of different, bright colors in the image, such as halo 2 mp beaver creek stage for the 360, or CoD2 mp stage.4) Now do the image restoration.5) Turn the Contrast level up to 100, and the brightness level down somewhere between 15 to 35 (The xbox 360 will be between 15 to 20; with the beginning of 16 being perfect for me). Just start at level 40 and lower the brightness level down to where you just get a true black. The space station stage in halo 2 sp when your outside, and looking up into space is a good black level meter.6) Go to the color temp option, and expert. Turn up the Red, Green, and Blueall the way up to 100.7) Now go to theand turn up the Red to 55, the Green down to 43, and the Blue Color Bias turn it up to 74. This will give the best, rich, most vibrant picture possible.8) To further achieve better results, mainly concerning increasing the max contrast level, you will need a program called WinDAS and an interface cable that hooks into a little back door tab on the back right bottom side of the monitor (as your facing the back side). With this program you are able to change any video variable on any sony trinitron crt monitor. The two things i did was decrease the brightness so that my 360 true black level increased from 16 to 36. The other was increase the max contrast level to what would be equivalent to 150. Now the colors on the xbox360 via vga cable are vibrant and full of contrast; no more vga washed out colors, and low contrast picture. A true godsend.