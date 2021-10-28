Sony has formed the ‘PlayStation PC’ label for its PC games push.

Speaking to GQ, SIE boss Jim Ryan said that the opportunity to bring PlayStation’s IPs to a wider audience, as well as an easier port process, meant that making more games for PC was now “a fairly straightforward decision” for the company.



Asked why SIE is now embracing PC, whereas before it was hesitant to bring its games to the platform, Ryan said: “I think a few things changed.



“We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games.



“There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved.