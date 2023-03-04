Sony GDM-FW900 not turning on, any idea what the problem is?

Hi everyone,



I have a vintage Sony GDM-FW900 crt monitor that I really enjoy using, but it has developed a problem and won't start up.



This unit was completely serviced a few years ago by Unkle Vito in Los Angeles and it fully passed all tests, was factory calibrated, etc. There was a faulty part (can't remember exactly which one) that was replaced at another repair shop about a year ago. Other than that, it's been working great.



I just say all that to say that this unit is probably in pretty good shape since it's been fully serviced and checked recently.



I'm in a location that doesn't really have any businesses that repair CRTs (that I could find) so I'm wondering if it's something I could potentially do myself?



I suspect something relatively simple.



What happens is that when I push the power button, the unit makes four screeching / clicking sounds, then goes into standby. Nothing shows up on the screen.



There's also a place on one of the boards where there is a flashing blue light that lights up along with the screeching sound.



Here's a video I recorded of the behavior:







Any clue what the problem is?