Sony GDM-FW900 not turning on, any idea what the problem is?

jrodefeld

Jun 7, 2014
Hi everyone,

I have a vintage Sony GDM-FW900 crt monitor that I really enjoy using, but it has developed a problem and won't start up.

This unit was completely serviced a few years ago by Unkle Vito in Los Angeles and it fully passed all tests, was factory calibrated, etc. There was a faulty part (can't remember exactly which one) that was replaced at another repair shop about a year ago. Other than that, it's been working great.

I just say all that to say that this unit is probably in pretty good shape since it's been fully serviced and checked recently.

I'm in a location that doesn't really have any businesses that repair CRTs (that I could find) so I'm wondering if it's something I could potentially do myself?

I suspect something relatively simple.

What happens is that when I push the power button, the unit makes four screeching / clicking sounds, then goes into standby. Nothing shows up on the screen.

There's also a place on one of the boards where there is a flashing blue light that lights up along with the screeching sound.

Here's a video I recorded of the behavior:



Any clue what the problem is?
 
toast0

Jan 26, 2010
Was disapointed that the blue light was a led, and not a sparking flyback or something. I think your problem is it's broken :(

Looks like it's smart enough to maybe not totally kill itself when it can't start though, so that's nice.
 
