Sony GDM FW-900 Screen Protector Replacement

Greetings! I hope you're wellSince my Sony GDM FW-900 had a scratch on its screen protector, I had to remove it. The colours are undoubtebly better anyway, but I feel it wasn't worth the reflection the screen gets and the amount of extra glow the whites add to the surface of the glass.I've been looking for a replacement that has a similar technology to the screen protector it used to have, but I can't find anything lile it. And the ones I found are too matt, which makes the image quality a lot more poor to my eyes. I've never seen a similar screen protector that diffuses light like the one it originally had, it was really interesting and did its job better than any modern replacements I could find.Would anyone be able to recommend me a screen protector replacement for it ? It doesn't have to be exactly like the one it had, and it would be great if that's possible to find, but simply something that's not gonna bresk my bank, and is gonna do the job without being matt to the point of having a grainy/sandy looking screen aferwards.Or... just send me whatever you know does the job.Thank you for being here to help me with this, I really appreciate this forum a lot