Sony GDM-400PS CRT Monitor Help with Windas

Hi I'm new here. I got a GDM-400PS Monitor which turns on, looks for a BNC signal, then VGA and stays on standby, changing the LED between amber and green. I think it may be the eeprom.
I wanted to ask if you recommend using windas (which I now at least know how to connect and leave running) and do a Factory Reset. I can't find information about using this DAS option.
Greetings and already thank you very much.
I wanted to ask if you recommend using windas (which I now at least know how to connect and leave running) and do a Factory Reset. I can't find information about using this DAS option.
Greetings and already thank you very much.