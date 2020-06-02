Sony delays PS5 reveal set for June 4th

Comixbooks
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/sony-delays-ps5-reveal-event-set-for-june-4/1100-6477780/
Sony has decided to postpone a planned PlayStation 5 reveal event scheduled for June 4, saying it wishes to give time to "stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."
