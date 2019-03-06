Sony CRT dying, any ideas?

Been using my backup E540 for competitive gaming lately and it seems to be on its last legs. The screen turns on, but seconds later it flashes either red with wavy lines through it, or to a white screen with bands on the sides of the screen, then I must turn it off or it will power down. When the issue arose if i turned it on and off once or twice it would just work, and I could use it for hours (or days) without it shutting off, once it was 'on and working', there were no problems at all. This issue slowly increased the number of times I had to turn it on and off until it stayed on, until it was taking dozens of attempts of off and on until it stayed. Now it looks like I can't get it to stay on despite patiently switching it off and on for about an hour today. Does anyone have any experience with these or advice?



Secondly, the closest CRT professional repair dude I can find is a few hours away and prolly 100$ round trip just for shipping with a local courrier service. He said he could fix my fw-900 as well, so I'd probably just send that down since it's really my favorite gaming monitor all time.



Is there anything I can do to service the E540 that still sorta works but is on its last legs myself? Would like to get another week or two out of it as I really don't like the LCD I have for gaming.



Third, anyone recently moved from a decent CRT gamer to an LED/LCD/OLED that they are really satisfied with? I know many people are gaming at 144hz on led's/lcd's to mimic the normal smoothness of a CRT. Any recommendations for a top tier gaming monitor for 2019 would be appreciated. As an aside - I use both Nvidia and AMD cards so it doesn't matter the type of sync. Would prolly have to focus on something at 1080 or 1440 to get enough fps for a smooth experience. (Am using 2080ti or R VII)



Thanks in advance!