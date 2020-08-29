Sony confirms intention to publish more first party games on PC

"Sony has said in a 2020 corporate report that it plans to bring more first-party games to the PC in the future."We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform," says the report, "in order to promote further growth in our profitability." The decision to bring more of the Sony in-house catalog to the PC is cited as a key strategic point to the coming direction of its Game & Network services division."Fingers crossed for Spiderman, God of War and Uncharted!