Son's PC fans go very fast and loud in games

So I built my Son's School and Gaming rig like 4 or so years ago, it has an AMD X570 motherboard, AM4 5600 CPU, 16GB DDR4, RTX-3070 Gigabyte video card. In a Lian Li Lancool 170M case.



My son plays War Thunder, and BattleField 5 mostly. I built a "computer room" in my basement for my kids and I, which has 3 desktop rigs each in their own area and overall nice setups. Anyways, when I'm on my PC like 10 feet away from his, I'll hear his system just go WHOOSH super loud fans at times, while he's playing War Thunder, and then they'll drop down in noise, and then go back up, like crazy loud. I'll go over there put my hand over the case, and there is pretty warm air coming out the top, but not from the rear by the video card. The video card area while he's gaming, I don't feel anything too hot coming out, but the top of the case I absolutely do.



The CPU fan is just the basic wimpy small fan that came with the AMD chip in the box. Could it be that CPU fan being the loud winding up noise? Or is it the video card? But it sure doesn't seme like the card, it's a good one from Gigaybyte, and the noise seems more from the upper area of the case, which does have an exhaust fan I originally installed in the top of the case line up to the CPU.



Since I've built so may rigs over the years I have boxes of misc. parts in the basement, I actually have two unopened never used CPU air fan coolers one is a super huge beefy DeepCool CPU cooler, with dual fans and is just a honk of a cooler, and then I have another unused DeepCool CPU cooler, which is the more standard one fan but still with a big heatsink. Would you think taking off the stock cheap AMD cooler and installing one of these DeepCool fans would solve this problem?