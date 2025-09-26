  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Son's PC fans go very fast and loud in games

Zorachus

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
12,028
So I built my Son's School and Gaming rig like 4 or so years ago, it has an AMD X570 motherboard, AM4 5600 CPU, 16GB DDR4, RTX-3070 Gigabyte video card. In a Lian Li Lancool 170M case.

My son plays War Thunder, and BattleField 5 mostly. I built a "computer room" in my basement for my kids and I, which has 3 desktop rigs each in their own area and overall nice setups. Anyways, when I'm on my PC like 10 feet away from his, I'll hear his system just go WHOOSH super loud fans at times, while he's playing War Thunder, and then they'll drop down in noise, and then go back up, like crazy loud. I'll go over there put my hand over the case, and there is pretty warm air coming out the top, but not from the rear by the video card. The video card area while he's gaming, I don't feel anything too hot coming out, but the top of the case I absolutely do.

The CPU fan is just the basic wimpy small fan that came with the AMD chip in the box. Could it be that CPU fan being the loud winding up noise? Or is it the video card? But it sure doesn't seme like the card, it's a good one from Gigaybyte, and the noise seems more from the upper area of the case, which does have an exhaust fan I originally installed in the top of the case line up to the CPU.

Since I've built so may rigs over the years I have boxes of misc. parts in the basement, I actually have two unopened never used CPU air fan coolers one is a super huge beefy DeepCool CPU cooler, with dual fans and is just a honk of a cooler, and then I have another unused DeepCool CPU cooler, which is the more standard one fan but still with a big heatsink. Would you think taking off the stock cheap AMD cooler and installing one of these DeepCool fans would solve this problem?
 
One possible way to know is run a stress test on the CPU alone, say something simple like : https://prime95.net/, while furmark stress the gpu: https://geeks3d.com/furmark/

If you hear only the loud noise with the CPU, replacing the stock cpu cooler would do the trick, a 5600 should be easy to cool
 
Last edited:
Unplug the cpu fan. If it still goes whoosh, it's not the CPU. As long as you don't run a stress test with the fan unplugged it shouldn't hurt it.
 
This one is pretty easy. You’ll need this free software:
-Fan Control - lets you see individual fan speeds that you can then identify and rename, and also set custom fan curves
-cinebench r23 testing cpu
-furmark testing GPU
-hwinfo64 seeing all sensors at once

With fan control and hwinfo64 running do a test benchmark on furmakr to see if GPU is causing crazy fan speeds and noise. Then do same with cinebench. Both should let you identify the fans that are causing noise and crazy ramp up, then you can customize from there.

Either way get a better cpu cooler. Even a $20 Thermalright will performs miles better than stock.
 
There's a lot we can say on the subject, but no reason to start guessing at every answer.

First things first, spend ten seconds taking the side panel off so you can tell us which fan or fans are doing it. Just leave it off for a day or two so you can walk over there and look while it's happening.
 
Yea i would start with finding out which fan it is first. Good time to take it out and blow out all the dust too.
 
I think one important variable here, you already have the much better than stock cpu cooler ;) (assuming they are AM4 compatible and fit in the case), so if you at ease with it and feel it is easier to just test them than do the stress test, visual test, etc... you can simply go for it , end of the day the computer will have a better cooler as a result....

Having already the cooler bought, make the finding out less important if you are not at ease doing it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top