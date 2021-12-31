Circumnavigate
A friend owns a small physical therapy office, his network has 1 server, 4 computers and 6 users. His vendor wants to charge him $5000 for a SonicWall TZ570 with 3 year subscription and $1500 for the install so $6500 total for 3 years of fire wall.
Do you guys think this is worth it or is he getting hosed by this company? Is this firewall overkill for such a small business?
