SonicWall TZ570

C

Circumnavigate

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 26, 2009
Messages
209
A friend owns a small physical therapy office, his network has 1 server, 4 computers and 6 users. His vendor wants to charge him $5000 for a SonicWall TZ570 with 3 year subscription and $1500 for the install so $6500 total for 3 years of fire wall.

Do you guys think this is worth it or is he getting hosed by this company? Is this firewall overkill for such a small business?
 
N

Nicklebon

Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2006
Messages
759
Lots of questions unanswered to even begin ...

What are the value adds?
Who developed the policy?
Does that cover 3 years of monitoring, maintenance and threat analysis?
What features are included in SonicWall license?
Is remote access VPN included?

Business class firewalls and their proper management aren't the crappy consumer gear most here are used to. That said not sure I'd consider SonicWall in the same sentence as CheckPoint, Cisco, Fortinet and PaloAlto but still better than most of the crap I see people talking about here. I will say that if TLS/SSL deep inspection of all traffic is not part of deal then they're buying nothing beyond a couple millisecond routing speed bump.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,365
Scam....

for that price?

Get a Checkpoint / PaloAlto...better in all senses anyways :D

Also what is on the server? Files I presume?

Any NAT rules required, hopefully not?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top