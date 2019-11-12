Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer #2 shows off character redesign

Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Jan 28, 2014
20,548
After widespread negative reaction to the reveal trailer for the 'Sonic The Hedgehog' live action movie back in May, the movie producers promised to delay the movie and make changes to the character model to more reflect the game's original design. Today Paramount Pictures released a new trailer showing off the new design and the new release date of Valentine's Day 2020. True to their word, the new character resembles the video game's design almost to a 'T'. Somehow, I actually now have an interest in seeing this movie. Good job, Paramount.

 
cybereality

cybereality

[H]ardness Supreme
Mar 22, 2008
4,980
I guess I just liked the original design in a "so bad it's good" kinda way.
 
B

Brian912

n00b
Nov 1, 2018
16
A great video game, some of the cartoons where ok, but you know the idea well for brillance in making movies is running in such short supply, nay a total vaccum, that after numerous other go no where adaptations for cartoons, anime, etc. They still try, and still cannot follow what made the original succesfull at the most basic level, but hey at least someone with a couple extra brain cells decided to do a showing to see how it would go over and actually tried to correct at least how the character looked this time.
 
P

purple_monster

Gawd
Jun 1, 2018
692
we are really scraping the barrel here because sonic is pure nostalgia as there are zero good sonic games ever made, but i am really glad there are companies out there grounded in reality and open to consumer feedback. Blizzard has because a terrible company simply from being so arrogant that they think they know what you want to play more than you do, and eternally double down on any criticism.
 
HardUp4HardWare

HardUp4HardWare

[H]ardness Supreme
Aug 30, 2005
4,269
I cannot believe that they were actually considering the original design like, ever. It was horrifying.
The new one at least looks like sonic.
I agree though, it will suck.
They should let you in the movie for free if you come in with a VMU
 
Darth Ender

Limp Gawd
Oct 11, 2018
500
The kids who actually played Sonic are in their 30's now. Nobody really plays Sonic now. So who is this for?

What would have worked for this ip the best is a gritty anime version that was rated r at least, a full on blade runner style dystopia where Sonic and his friends are hunted by robotnik and his transhuman cult - who brutally assimilates the existing governments and people in the first act.

Towards the end, Sonic bleeding with only one eye left and after losing Tails to a very graphic roboticizing, confronts Robotnik only to find out that his speed was an early experiment of robotnik's using nanobots and that Sonic is a perfect culmination of his robotic agenda.

They then fight to the death with robotnik in a huge mech. Destroying much of the surrounding City... Ending with sonic laying on the ground... The damaged mech standing triumphantly over him... But we get a cut scene of Sonic in a semi dream state in his mind, unlocking the security built in to his nano bots and taking full control...,

Sonic awakens but his body is still laying on the ground... Time is frozen .. He runs up the mech, opens the cabin robotnik is inside of, and throws him out just as time begins moving at normal speed on screen. Robotnik slams onto the ground, broken from the sheer velocity. As he dies.... He watches sonic over him.., millions of tiny black dots moving together flow out of Sonic's pores as they crawl into robotnik. While Sonic monologues how he will destroy everything robotnik built, starting with his masterpiece...

Then he douses robotnik with gasoline and turns to run away..... We think he has lost his speed.... But we find out his speed is not actually from the nanobots... And he peels away, his feet leaving a rooster tail of flames. Setting robotnik on fire still alive, unable to move with his nano bots dissolving his flesh slowly... And then melting,... Maybe
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Jan 28, 2014
20,548
Sonic has attained the best 3-day opening for a movie based on a video game property, overtaking Detective Pikachu by about $4m in the domestic market. Sonic made an estimated $58m domestically over its 3-day opening weekend, taking home $113m globally for the time period encompassing the 4-day American holiday.

Sonic the Hedgehog

www.boxofficemojo.com www.boxofficemojo.com
I saw it myself over the weekend. It wasn't bad, but not great. The portrayal of Sonic was pretty good. Jim Carrey was playing Jim Carrey, as usual. The plot was serviceable, but I don't know why they had to set it in our world. It is obviously setup for a sequel.
 
