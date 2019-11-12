Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer #2 shows off character redesign

Armenius
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
After widespread negative reaction to the reveal trailer for the 'Sonic The Hedgehog' live action movie back in May, the movie producers promised to delay the movie and make changes to the character model to more reflect the game's original design. Today Paramount Pictures released a new trailer showing off the new design and the new release date of Valentine's Day 2020. True to their word, the new character resembles the video game's design almost to a 'T'. Somehow, I actually now have an interest in seeing this movie. Good job, Paramount.