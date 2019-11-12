Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer #2 shows off character redesign

The kids who actually played Sonic are in their 30's now. Nobody really plays Sonic now. So who is this for?



What would have worked for this ip the best is a gritty anime version that was rated r at least, a full on blade runner style dystopia where Sonic and his friends are hunted by robotnik and his transhuman cult - who brutally assimilates the existing governments and people in the first act.



Towards the end, Sonic bleeding with only one eye left and after losing Tails to a very graphic roboticizing, confronts Robotnik only to find out that his speed was an early experiment of robotnik's using nanobots and that Sonic is a perfect culmination of his robotic agenda.



They then fight to the death with robotnik in a huge mech. Destroying much of the surrounding City... Ending with sonic laying on the ground... The damaged mech standing triumphantly over him... But we get a cut scene of Sonic in a semi dream state in his mind, unlocking the security built in to his nano bots and taking full control...,



Sonic awakens but his body is still laying on the ground... Time is frozen .. He runs up the mech, opens the cabin robotnik is inside of, and throws him out just as time begins moving at normal speed on screen. Robotnik slams onto the ground, broken from the sheer velocity. As he dies.... He watches sonic over him.., millions of tiny black dots moving together flow out of Sonic's pores as they crawl into robotnik. While Sonic monologues how he will destroy everything robotnik built, starting with his masterpiece...



Then he douses robotnik with gasoline and turns to run away..... We think he has lost his speed.... But we find out his speed is not actually from the nanobots... And he peels away, his feet leaving a rooster tail of flames. Setting robotnik on fire still alive, unable to move with his nano bots dissolving his flesh slowly... And then melting,... Maybe