Sonic Origins

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic CD

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic 3 & Knuckles

A collection of 4 games remastered. It looks like genuine effort was put into this one instead of just packaging them with an emulator. Proper widescreen support, upscaling, and frame timing for each game. Animated cutscenes have also been added. The collection comes out on Sonic's 31st anniversary June 23.