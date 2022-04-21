Sonic Origins

A collection of 4 games remastered. It looks like genuine effort was put into this one instead of just packaging them with an emulator. Proper widescreen support, upscaling, and frame timing for each game. Animated cutscenes have also been added. The collection comes out on Sonic's 31st anniversary June 23.
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Sonic CD
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic 3 & Knuckles
https://origins.sonicthehedgehog.com
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/sonic-origins

 
