Son wants top shelf gaming PC, Dad wants to reduce cost

Mostly gaming with a little bit of rendering in certain applications like Davinci Resolve and very rarely Blender or Stud.io)

would like to keep up around or under $2,500 no more than $3,000 and tax and shipping aren't included.

West Virginia

PC part picker list:

https://pcpartpicker.com/user/csappey/saved/jcB8rH

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900x 3.7GHz 12-core ($549.99 @ Newegg)

GPU: RTX 3080 Founders Edition ($699.99 @ Best Buy)

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (WI-FI) ($379.99 @ Newegg)

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR4-3600 CL16 ($164.99 @ Newegg)

Power Supply: SeaSonic FOCUS Plus Platinum 850 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($159.99 @ Best Buy)

Storage: Corsair MP600 Force Series Gen4 1tb M.2-2280 NVME SSD ($184.99 @ Corsair)

Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic ATX Full Tower Case ($139.99 @ Newegg)

CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73 73.11 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler ($279.99 @ Newegg)

Thermal Compound: Artic Silver High Density Polysynthetic Silver 3.5 g Thermal Paste ($6.40 @ Amazon)

Fans: 6 or 7x NZXT AER RGB 2 52.44 CFM 120mm Fans ( single fan is $27.99 and triple bundle is $89.99 @ Newegg so around $200.00-$225.00 total)

Total: around $2800

Price may include shipping, rebates, promotions, and tax generated by PC part picker.

I will not be reusing anything and will be building from scratch.

unlikely

1st monitor 1920x1080 144hz 24 inches (Primary gaming monitor) second monitor 2560x1440 144hz 31 inches though I am not going to be buying any new montiors.

With the stock issues of RTX 3000 series cards whenever I could get one of those is when everything else will be ordered.

I need a lot of USB ports on the back along with having WIFI. everything else isn't that big of a deal.

OS license is not an issue

Just over two years ago I requested help building a computer for my son. He uses the computer every day and now he wants to start the process of building out a new gaming computer. The new build is centered around top of line GPU and the list below is my son's version of what he wants. What I'm trying to do is reduce cost while keeping the GPU choice. Thanks for any feedback and comments on how this build.