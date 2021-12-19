Son wants a new PC for video editing/light gaming for Christmas. Low budget.

Hello,



I don’t have much time before Christmas, and not much money. I’d normally put a system together, but I’m sure I couldn’t get it done in a week.



I have a micro center 20 minutes away. I also have a Costco membership and multiple Best Buy’s around.



Since I don’t have time to build, and he’d like something under the tree next Saturday, what PC desktop should I get? Max budget of, say, $1000. I’d prefer to stay under $800, but I’d don’t know if that’s doable.



Are there any deals out there on a system he’ll be able to video edit (mostly)? He really only needs the PC. Could go with a laptop also.



Thanks for any help everyone. He just told me that’s what he wanted yesterday when he got back from college so I’m freaking out.



Thanks.