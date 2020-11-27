[Somewhat Alive] MEGASALE: JBL Studio Series Home Audio Speakers (590, 580, 570, 530, 520c, 550p Subwoofer)

https://www.jbl.com/home-audio/

Studio 590 Floor Standing Speaker - $449.99 each (55% off)
Studio 580 Floor Standing Speaker - $295.99 each (63% off)
Studio 570 Floor Standing Speaker - $189.99 each (68% off)
Studio 530 Bookshelf Speaker - $144.99 each (52% off) (only available in pairs)
Studio 520c Center Channel Speaker - $139.99 each (60% off)
Studio 550p Subwoofer - 189.99 each (68% off)

Also, Harmon Audio has the Infinity series on sale here!


You know the deal gentlemen—the legendary performance-to-price ratio KINGS are back and they're on megasale!

Free shipping + Free return shipping + Return window extended to Jan 31 2021 = Zero risk & no brainer.

Smoking hot deal here gents. These various speakers do commonly go on sale at random intervals throughout the year for around 50% off, but its rare to find all of them available within the same sale period, and some of these are at >60% off which are historic-lows! Typically, you will see the 590s on sale for 50% off a few times a year. It's rather few-and-far-inbetween to catch the rest on sale, and they are usually not discounted quite as deep.

I've been enjoying my 3.2 channel JBL Studio series setup for the past 2 years ever since Neapolitan6th turned me on to them in the [H]otDeals section 2 black friday's ago and cannot express how happy I've been with them. I'm not an audiophile, but their price to performance ratio is universally heralded and favorably reviewed internet-wide. Enjoy, and get 'em while they're hot!
 
The 530s are excellent speakers and are great for a near field setup. However, they are huge in comparison to most bookshelf speakers. Check your desk space. (I use 530s and a 520c in my home theater. The 520c doesn't have enough oomph for a center channel my opinion but it matches the 530s tonally. Try to get three 530s across the front if you have the setup for it.
 
For those that were looking to complete their set, this is the deal! :) And for those that want a set, this is your deal too. :)

I have been tempted by these deals several years now. But not having the space for them, I will again have to pass. :(
 
Great deal. Jumped on same deal last year. I have the 590s,530s and 520C in a theater setup. Value and sound of those are hard to beat.
 
rinaldo00 said:
So, I am not an audiophile at all and I know nothing about sound equipment. I am a graphics junkie and have nothing for sound except a soundbar on my LG C48. I want a starter set but this deal seems too good to be true. Is this fine?

https://www.jbl.com/home-audio/JBL+CINEMA+610.html?dwvar_JBL CINEMA 610_color=Black-USA-Current&cgid=home-audio#start=1

Thanks
Better than any sound bar for certain. As good as their 5 series? No comparison. But for that price and your limited needs, it would be fine.
 
celwin said:
Better than any sound bar for certain. As good as their 5 series? No comparison. But for that price and your limited needs, it would be fine.
Thanks
Apparently I need a receiver to power this system, any suggestions?
 
My Cerwin Vega from Goodwill burned out somehow.

Sees 180$ subwoofer.

Great, I think I'll g--

Expected ship date Fri Dec 25 2020.
Er... I'll need to think about it. Guess there's ~36 hours or so left to think anyway.
 
the sets look like the they take wall power, what set would you get if you have a receiver already?
 
cdoublejj said:
the sets look like the they take wall power, what set would you get if you have a receiver already?
Not sure what you mean. Only the sub woofer is powered. The satellites will need a receiver to power. Any of the two all in one sets will do. But the cinema 6 ones does sound better. I have heard them both in person.
 
Went ahead and just bit on the subwoofer. Even if I find another good used one at Goodwill, the amp could go out on it just like it did with the CWVega and I don't think I'll find a better sub for <200$. Guess I just have to wait for it to get here eventually...
 
Infinity is an amazing speaker brand. I posted about their similar (or better) sale. JBL and Infinity are both Harmon International. I bought 2 powered 12" infinity subs (better specs than the 12" JBL, even though JBL is still awesome) for under $340, including free shipping and free tax. Like you, I'll be waiting a while before they arrive though.

https://hardforum.com/threads/infin...s-are-extremely-low-priced-right-now.2004478/
 
swingdjted said:
I bought 2 powered 12" infinity subs (better specs than the 12" JBL, even though JBL is still awesome)
Great find! I just did some cursory searching on JBL 550p vs Infinity R12 since I'm well within the return window for the additional 550p I bought, and from what I'm reading, I'll be sticking with the JBL. Just wanted to point out that it is nowhere near universally concluded that the R12 > 550p. I'm seeing more of the opposite, but I think it largely depends on use case and room characteristics.
 
Ordered two 580s to replace my 270s. I would like to pickup the 530 pair to replace my 230 surrounds, but can't can't bring myself to spend that much....I'll probably regret not buying them after the 580s arrive.
 
I was comparing the Infinity R12 to the JBL Stage A120P. The Infinity had a flatter frequency response and held it's response down to lower pitches/frequencies before the rolloff when compared to the A120P. The Infinity also had a significantly stronger amplifier. I was comparing those two because they were the only 12" home theater subs on the list for JBL and Infinity on the web site. Plus the A120P was much more expensive.
 
Looks like they're still on sale. If you're serious about keeping them long, long term, they're worth the purchase while they're still in production as a matching set, at almost any price. If you upgrade every so often, I'd say forget it, because there will always be that better item or better deal down the road, forever.

My philosophy is buy once, and buy completely, exactly what you want at the time and stop researching once you're done buying so that you never have reason to regret the purchase until 10 or 20+ years down the road when they lose their functionality or are grossly out-spec'd. I do this with just about everything. If I can't afford what I want, I go without as long as necessary until I get what I want, unless it's a necessity. That philosophy has worked for me for a long time. My main two speakers are now 25 and a half years old and still sound amazing and test well. I paid for them once and although it was a stretch at the time, they've more than paid for themselves, figuratively with my enjoyment, and many many times literally by doing DJ jobs with them. Someday I'll spend a small amount on service such as refoaming, but otherwise, they're what I love for decades past and decades future. With this philosophy, it's rare that you'll have to replace almost anything - furniture, tools, housewares, pickup trucks, etc. It saves a lot of money that would otherwise be spent on replacements in the long run, and you get to live with good stuff.

My subwoofers arrived today. So far I'm pleased, but I haven't done any serious listening yet, just test tones for aiming and setting crossover and gain levels. I'm worried that the ported design may lead to less than pinpoint articulation, but I'll comment on the other thread more about that if it becomes an issue when I do more listening to them.
 
Updated the title to reflect that the deal is still somewhat live. I'll periodically check and update with posts about what is coming in and out of sale since these come and go throughout the year. Also added the link for the Infinity series sales page by Harmon Audio (parent company of JBL).
 
