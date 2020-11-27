[Somewhat Alive] MEGASALE: JBL Studio Series Home Audio Speakers (590, 580, 570, 530, 520c, 550p Subwoofer)

https://www.jbl.com/home-audio/
Studio 590 Floor Standing Speaker - $449.99 each (55% off)
Studio 580 Floor Standing Speaker - $295.99 each (63% off)
Studio 570 Floor Standing Speaker - $189.99 each (68% off)
Studio 530 Bookshelf Speaker - $144.99 each (52% off) (only available in pairs)
Studio 520c Center Channel Speaker - $139.99 each (60% off)
Studio 550p Subwoofer - 189.99 each (68% off)
Also, Harmon Audio has the Infinity series on sale here!
You know the deal gentlemen—the legendary performance-to-price ratio KINGS are back and they're on megasale!
Free shipping + Free return shipping + Return window extended to Jan 31 2021 = Zero risk & no brainer.
Smoking hot deal here gents. These various speakers do commonly go on sale at random intervals throughout the year for around 50% off, but its rare to find all of them available within the same sale period, and some of these are at >60% off which are historic-lows! Typically, you will see the 590s on sale for 50% off a few times a year. It's rather few-and-far-inbetween to catch the rest on sale, and they are usually not discounted quite as deep.
I've been enjoying my 3.2 channel JBL Studio series setup for the past 2 years ever since Neapolitan6th turned me on to them in the [H]otDeals section 2 black friday's ago and cannot express how happy I've been with them. I'm not an audiophile, but their price to performance ratio is universally heralded and favorably reviewed internet-wide. Enjoy, and get 'em while they're hot!
