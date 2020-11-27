[Somewhat Alive] MEGASALE: JBL Studio Series Home Audio Speakers (590, 580, 570, 530, 520c, 550p Subwoofer)

Looks like they're still on sale. If you're serious about keeping them long, long term, they're worth the purchase while they're still in production as a matching set, at almost any price. If you upgrade every so often, I'd say forget it, because there will always be that better item or better deal down the road, forever.



My philosophy is buy once, and buy completely, exactly what you want at the time and stop researching once you're done buying so that you never have reason to regret the purchase until 10 or 20+ years down the road when they lose their functionality or are grossly out-spec'd. I do this with just about everything. If I can't afford what I want, I go without as long as necessary until I get what I want, unless it's a necessity. That philosophy has worked for me for a long time. My main two speakers are now 25 and a half years old and still sound amazing and test well. I paid for them once and although it was a stretch at the time, they've more than paid for themselves, figuratively with my enjoyment, and many many times literally by doing DJ jobs with them. Someday I'll spend a small amount on service such as refoaming, but otherwise, they're what I love for decades past and decades future. With this philosophy, it's rare that you'll have to replace almost anything - furniture, tools, housewares, pickup trucks, etc. It saves a lot of money that would otherwise be spent on replacements in the long run, and you get to live with good stuff.



My subwoofers arrived today. So far I'm pleased, but I haven't done any serious listening yet, just test tones for aiming and setting crossover and gain levels. I'm worried that the ported design may lead to less than pinpoint articulation, but I'll comment on the other thread more about that if it becomes an issue when I do more listening to them.