Sometimes i can hear weird cpu fans for just 2 seconds on Kraken X73

Hello my friends. Really appreciate for answering and help.

Pc:

10850K stock 4800mhz with Kraken X73

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD

Cooler Master Cosmos C700P



My question. Sometimes i can heard louder cpu Kraken fan noise for a brief moment,like for 1-2 seconds and again quieter. It happens sometimes in Control game,or in Windows desktop. Just for a second fans will ramps up very high loud and again back to quieter noise. Is this normal?

I was thinking that maybe some Windows process?