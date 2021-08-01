Sometimes i can hear weird cpu fans for just 2 seconds on Kraken X73

Hello my friends. Really appreciate for answering and help.
Pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz with Kraken X73
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
My question. Sometimes i can heard louder cpu Kraken fan noise for a brief moment,like for 1-2 seconds and again quieter. It happens sometimes in Control game,or in Windows desktop. Just for a second fans will ramps up very high loud and again back to quieter noise. Is this normal?
I was thinking that maybe some Windows process?
Pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz with Kraken X73
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
My question. Sometimes i can heard louder cpu Kraken fan noise for a brief moment,like for 1-2 seconds and again quieter. It happens sometimes in Control game,or in Windows desktop. Just for a second fans will ramps up very high loud and again back to quieter noise. Is this normal?
I was thinking that maybe some Windows process?