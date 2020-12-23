Sometimes dashboard works slowly i must restart Xbox Series X.

Hello. I have Xbox Series X and monitor Aorus PI27Q 1440P 120hz connected HDMI 2.1.



But in dashboard i have issue. Sometimes dasboard works slowly like 30fps. I mean dynamic background ( waves ) moving stuttery and moving in dashboard works stuttery slowly. To make normal fast again i must restart console. Is this problem with system or console or refresh/monitor?I have settings in video menu : 1440P 120HZ.











In games is all fine.