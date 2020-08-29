Something tripped breaker. Pc was on idle.

Hello. Today first time something tripped breaker in my house. I mean i was sitting on Windows 10 desktop ,like always and i hear BUM from fuse box. And power go down. Pc turned off.

I have that pc almost 1 year and something like that never happened. I think there was not circuit overload,because all devices was off,like tv,washer etc. Only pc was on. And nothing get damaged. Anybody have clue why it happened?



To turn back power again i change breaker to up of course. And its fine again.



PC:

Aorus AD27QD

AORUS PRO Z390-PRO GAMING

Aorus 2080 Ti waterforce stock

2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL XMP

9700K STOCK

Seasonic TX-750W TITANIUM PLUS PRIME





Never happened with that pc in whole year. Also pc is stable during full load etc.

Today i just browsing internet and power goes down with tripped breaker.

Pc working like before again. Weird any clues?





Its not big deal i am selling that pc to get 10900K and 3090 Rtx. But asking if nothing happened ? I want to sell good parts of course.