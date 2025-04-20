Something to note to others about liquid cooling

cyberblogger
Mar 11, 2025
Ok, its 2024, where we have the lowest level of consumer protection against fraud. This includes the computing hardware industry where there is counterfeit products, poorly designed power connectors because the manufacturing of them are cheaper than using the correct contacts and preventing fire hazards, and lastly poorly designed liquid cooling systems which is the topic.
AIO systems are incorrectly designed. You have no place for the coolant to expand, plus all commercial coolants used start breaking down 30 months after its first use and was always recommended to change the coolant out in the system every 2-3 years. So an AIO is basically ewaste after 2-3 years because they made it unserviceable.
