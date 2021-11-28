Something flickered- Metro Exodus - Rtx 3090

Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
Hello. I am not sure it was gpu related or not. I left game Metro Exodus Enhanced running for 20 hours in taiga. Standing on the same place. Then i go to bed. Watching screen and using laptop. In one time something flickered ( artifacts?) for 1 second and it was fine again. Also not crashed.
Should i worry about that flickered once?
