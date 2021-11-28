Something flickered- Metro Exodus - Rtx 3090

Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD

Hello. I am not sure it was gpu related or not. I left game Metro Exodus Enhanced running for 20 hours in taiga. Standing on the same place. Then i go to bed. Watching screen and using laptop. In one time something flickered ( artifacts?) for 1 second and it was fine again. Also not crashed.
Should i worry about that flickered once?
 
Solution: don't leave games open for 20 hours.
 
Metro exodus is prone to weird artificing at times. I'm more surprised the game didn't crash after 20 hours.
 
Thanks for help.So not worry about that flickered just once?Yes game is still running after 20 hours,not crashed.
 
Some games do that. Especially with certain renderers. Ghost Recon Breakpoint's white thermal vision for the Pathfinder class flickers quite badly under Vulkan but not DirectX. Cyberpunk 2077 is prone to many graphical glitches and issues. Flickering doesn't necessarily mean your video card is dying.
 
So exit game and stop worrying? Just created topic to be sure:)thanks for support really like you. I am closing.
 
