Someone talk me out of getting 64 gigs of memory......

Overkill is great, but moar ram costs battery life. Maybe not noticable with the rest of the hardware in that though.
 
Made no difference for me on my gaming machine. I'd been running 32 GB for years and some Youtuber talked 64 GB up like it made a difference. Pretty cheap upgrade to try but I consider it a waste. I don't believe I've ever seen over 30 GB of RAM used even taking caching into account. I even have a PrimoCache license that I used to create ridiculous amounts of read/write cache but practically speaking for desktop duty, it wasn't worth it.
 
