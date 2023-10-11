Someone talk me out of getting 64 gigs of memory......

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb...m_mmc=snc-social-_-sr-_-20-374-025-_-10112023
I was planning on getting 32 GB version of this kit at 60 USD for my laptop upgrade but I saw 64 GB at 105 USD.
Laptop is a MSI gl65 leopard.
I7- 10750h, RTX 2060.
Gaming, photo editing, multiple monitors, massive amount of browser tabs.
I also tend to hang on to my systems for years.
