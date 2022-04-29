Someone said that installed virus to allow full conrol of my pc

Hi. Few days ago my pc shutdown . Like power outage or psu issue. I created topic here: https://hardforum.com/threads/pc-suddenly-off.2019161/#post-1045341269
And user RazorWind said this to me:"Hello friend,
Few weeks ago I have hacked your PC and install my virus allow me full conrol of you pc. Do not think you can uninstall virus. Is rootkit and undetectable even for l337 haxker. My virus allow me monitor your web browsings and let just say that I knwo you into some weird things. Horse. Boy. Capybara. I shut off your pc you know I serious. It be shame if you friends coworkers find out your browsings. Embarrassing.
Do not fear, though. I am gentlemen, and we can make arrangement. You send 0.03456 BTC my address, we forget this happen. BTC address below. Not think too long. I not patient gentlemen.
Ur Friend"
Can i report him for that?
