Someone kind enough to assist me with a tattoo design for my 3 dogs.. I will pay you.

I have ZERO photoshop skills and hoping someone would be kind enough to spend a little time helping me design my next tattoo of my 3 dogs. My goal is to make a single tattoo with the faces of my 3 dogs. A Bassett Hound (in black and brown) A Pitbull (In tan and white) and a German Shepard (in mostly black and brown).. Just looking for faces kinda cartoony (if that makes sense) I will pay you for your time via paypal. It would be greatly appreciated. Any questions please ask, or PM me. Thanks a million