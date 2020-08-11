Someone kind enough to assist me with a tattoo design for my 3 dogs.. I will pay you.

I have ZERO photoshop skills and hoping someone would be kind enough to spend a little time helping me design my next tattoo of my 3 dogs. My goal is to make a single tattoo with the faces of my 3 dogs. A Bassett Hound (in black and brown) A Pitbull (In tan and white) and a German Shepard (in mostly black and brown).. Just looking for faces kinda cartoony (if that makes sense) I will pay you for your time via paypal. It would be greatly appreciated. Any questions please ask, or PM me. Thanks a million
 
update.... I found the pictures, but if someone help me crop them together, and add a few things. Can you put the helmet on the basset hound and make it look nice, and add a "5" in the plaquard on the helmet please, and place basset in the center, pitbull on the right, and shepard on left. Here are the pics. Just want them to all look happy together and the 3 to fit in well. Thank you so much
 

