Someone into Lora?

Hey is there anyone making use of Lora at the moment?



Its raised my attention but I'd been playing with lots of thing :

Docker/k8, ansible, raspberry pis, cameras and some other things.



I would like to use it to connect two very distant points in a rural area where there is no signal at all (I would want to comunicate one point to the other when a motion camera detects something ).



I would just want to sent very short strings of text ( less then 128 chars)



The distance would be like 10/30 km but I've been discouraged about the short ranges of the modules.



How's theeaeninf curve? Has anyone have hands on experience?

Is there any YouTube channel you'd recommend for an absolute newbie?