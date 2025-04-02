Someone hacking my coinbase?

The take away question: do I do anything more with this, or just ignore it?

I've gotten a series of text notifications from coinbase. It started with an unsolicited 2fa attempt less than a month ago, than one notifying me of an email address change a couple of weeks ago, and just now one sending me a 2fa request to withdraw funds...

On the surface, that's an alarming escalation which prompted me to post this. I'm guessing it's just a (targeted?) phishing attempt though.

My phone auto deletes 2fa messages after a bit so I only have the most recent to share:
Your withdrawaI code is: 128966. If this was not requested by you, contact support at +1 (929) 374-2735 immediately. [coinbase.com]
To make it more complicated, the first 2 messages were to a number not associated with my coinbase account at all, this last one is the correct contact number.

My email address is still accurate on my account page. I have had sms disabled as a 2fa method. I checked both my regular coinbase and wallet apps for anything alarming... Nothing stood out. Passwords are unique and secure as far as I know. No "account notifications" listed.

All that said, I have a whopping $160 combined in both coinbase wallets so the money isn't necessarily a worry/problem, just the personal security breach potential.

Am I missing something?
 
Darunion said:
its phishing, that isn't even coinbases support number. C'mon dad, don't fall for this stuff. I get the same crap from my 'bank' and gamer accounts. A lot from toll roads too, all fake stuff to get you to give them info.
I had a feeling. Honestly, if it weren't for the exact series/escalation of messages, I wouldn't have batted an eye. It was just enough for me to wonder if I was missing something dumb.

I appreciate the verification.
 
pendragon1 said:
sounds like your 2fa is doing what its supposed to.
Everfy so often, I get messages from Microsoft giving me the 2FA code. Only I never tried to access my MS account. I get a bunch of these messages in a week. Then nothing for months. Then it starts again. Hackers will try anything. They have scripts for all this stuff, or else click farms in low-wage countries.
 
