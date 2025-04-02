Someone hacking my coinbase?

text

Your withdrawaI code is: 128966. If this was not requested by you, contact support at +1 (929) 374-2735 immediately. [coinbase.com]

The take away question: do I do anything more with this, or just ignore it?I've gotten a series ofnotifications from coinbase. It started with an unsolicited 2fa attempt less than a month ago, than one notifying me of an email address change a couple of weeks ago, and just now one sending me a 2fa request to withdraw funds...On the surface, that's an alarming escalation which prompted me to post this. I'm guessing it's just a (targeted?) phishing attempt though.My phone auto deletes 2fa messages after a bit so I only have the most recent to share:To make it more complicated, the first 2 messages were to a number not associated with my coinbase account at all, this last one is the correct contact number.My email address is still accurate on my account page. I have had sms disabled as a 2fa method. I checked both my regular coinbase and wallet apps for anything alarming... Nothing stood out. Passwords are unique and secure as far as I know. No "account notifications" listed.All that said, I have a whopping $160 combined in both coinbase wallets so the money isn't necessarily a worry/problem, just the personal security breach potential.Am I missing something?