"However, thanks to Frank Gasking, the author and historian behind the book “The Games That Weren’t”, we can get a glimpse at what the final version of the game that was in development looked liked before it was canceled.
This last version moved to a more action-focused design, using the ring as just a projectile weapon and not a tool, like in previous versions of the project. While this version looked better and was more accurate to the source material, including dialogue ripped right out of the comics, Ocean Software felt the SNES was on the way out and decided to cancel the project instead of investing more money and resources into it."
https://kotaku.com/someone-found-an-unreleased-green-lantern-snes-game-1845732117
