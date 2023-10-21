Someone asked me for v-core while running a 14900KF at 6000Mhz all core,full BIOS dump

gerardfraser
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 1,350
Someone asked me for v-core while running a 14900KF at 6000Mhz all core,so I will share for anyone interested.
Still working on the overclock it is too early to call stable settings.
V-Core reading from HWinfo64 in RTSS overlay from 1.365v-1.385v so pretty darn good so far.
I have complete over 13 Hours of PC Gaming without any weird stuff yet,no WHEA errors.Longest test in Cyberpunk over 3 hours in game.I also have TVB Optimizations set at 90℃ to reduce CPU clocks while doing the PC Gaming overclock with these voltage in case anything goes wrong. I just do PC gaming and do some video stuff so I may leave TVB Optimizations set at 90℃ like I have on other CPUS.
Full transparency for anyone interested My full BIOS setting dump-Ring Bus set to auto for the next few days testing
https://pastebin.com/jRZxb4kk#CdSt0HJK
The Witcher 3- Today testing with 14900KF 6000Mhz RTX 4090 4K HDR Ray Tracing Video has v-core /clocks on OSD
Still working on the overclock it is too early to call stable settings.
V-Core reading from HWinfo64 in RTSS overlay from 1.365v-1.385v so pretty darn good so far.
I have complete over 13 Hours of PC Gaming without any weird stuff yet,no WHEA errors.Longest test in Cyberpunk over 3 hours in game.I also have TVB Optimizations set at 90℃ to reduce CPU clocks while doing the PC Gaming overclock with these voltage in case anything goes wrong. I just do PC gaming and do some video stuff so I may leave TVB Optimizations set at 90℃ like I have on other CPUS.
Full transparency for anyone interested My full BIOS setting dump-Ring Bus set to auto for the next few days testing
https://pastebin.com/jRZxb4kk#CdSt0HJK
The Witcher 3- Today testing with 14900KF 6000Mhz RTX 4090 4K HDR Ray Tracing Video has v-core /clocks on OSD