Somebody please tell me how to kill/disable the keyring

Latest version of Mint Cinnamon. I have absolutely no F#$#%$KING use for this stupid feature. It forces me to enter my password before connecting to a network share and also, presumably, is keeping the share password from saving. Google has lots of hits on how to do this but as usual, none of the apply to this version of Linux.



Thanks and I'm beginning to wish I had just stuck with Windows. It didn't do this stupid sh&t.