Somebody please tell me how to kill/disable the keyring

Deadjasper

Latest version of Mint Cinnamon. I have absolutely no F#$#%$KING use for this stupid feature. It forces me to enter my password before connecting to a network share and also, presumably, is keeping the share password from saving. Google has lots of hits on how to do this but as usual, none of the apply to this version of Linux.

Thanks and I'm beginning to wish I had just stuck with Windows. It didn't do this stupid sh&t.
 
Nobu

https://blog.softhints.com/linux-mint-disable-login-keyring/

Tl;dr, open gnome keyring, "change password", enter your old password, leave the new password blank. Gnome keyring will no longer ask for a password (dunno if it still stores passwords or not).

If you set it to your login password, it should unlock on login, and only ask for your password when you try to use a saved password, iirc.

I never really liked gnome keyring, though. Always used lastpass in a browser, will soon be switching to keypass on the desktop.
 
