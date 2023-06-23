Some thermal paste gooped into this CPU pocket leave as is, or what?

While cleaning up my old PC before I give it to a friend, some of the old thermal paste I was wiping away seeped into the CPU socket. The pins don't appear to be covered, though.

I don't want to mess around and potentially bend any pins. It looks to me like I could install the CPU and it might be fine as it. What do you recommend doing?


thermal paste in CPU socket 2.jpg



thermal paste in CPU socket 1.jpg
 
id clean out the big gob in that hole but leave it on the pins, as long as its not conductive it should be fine.
 
