Some thermal paste gooped into this CPU pocket leave as is, or what?

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,474
While cleaning up my old PC before I give it to a friend, some of the old thermal paste I was wiping away seeped into the CPU socket. The pins don't appear to be covered, though.
I don't want to mess around and potentially bend any pins. It looks to me like I could install the CPU and it might be fine as it. What do you recommend doing?
