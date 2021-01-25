Some new to NAS assistance please

jordan12

I have an Asustor with 10 bay so all inclusive.

Had it 6 years and is ok. But I really need a NAS with more power. This only has a celeron 2.0 GHZ.

So I can buy an I5 Asustor 10 bay at $2300 bucks, or build my own.

So I know I need parts and a case to handle that many drives. My big question is how do I get 10 SATA connections for custom build and hopefully not have issues.

I use my current one for Plex mainly. But its streaming abilities and speed are slow.

Any help?
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

So need some decoding ability for plex..

You need HBA cards, or raid cads you can put into IT mode to pass through, or several SATA PCIe cards
 
