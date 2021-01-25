Some new to NAS assistance please

I have an Asustor with 10 bay so all inclusive.



Had it 6 years and is ok. But I really need a NAS with more power. This only has a celeron 2.0 GHZ.



So I can buy an I5 Asustor 10 bay at $2300 bucks, or build my own.



So I know I need parts and a case to handle that many drives. My big question is how do I get 10 SATA connections for custom build and hopefully not have issues.



I use my current one for Plex mainly. But its streaming abilities and speed are slow.



Any help?