Some Intel CPUs lost 9% of their performance almost overnight

Mr Evil said: In the past, there were 3rd party chipsets. I don't remember what it was like for Intel, but the ones for AMD's platforms were universally bad compared to the bog-standard AMD reference chipsets. Now we only have 1st party chipsets, which generally work much better. Motherboard companies have proven to be universally bad at their job, so perhaps it's time to do the same for the entire motherboard? I would by an Intel or AMD motherboard if it was made to be reliable instead of made to be shiny and cheat benchmarks.

They were bad for everybody, Via, and Nvidia blamed Intel for not giving better documentation, and Intel blamed them for not being able to understand the documentation that was provided and cutting corners so I can see both being true.Intel used to provide first-party motherboards and they were fantastic, stable, had good OC options, top-tier components, and were price competitive, they did cost more but you could physically see the board components and could verify that they were from higher-quality manufacturers with better tolerances.But then the AIBs sued because it was anti-competitive for Intel to be selling first-party motherboards for their products, as they had better internal pricing to their chipsets, could guarantee supply to themselves, and had better first-hand knowledge of the components, and all the other nitpicky things.Intel was then forced to stop selling first-party boards and that has gradually led us to where we are today, now the environment has changed and Intel might be able to do so again, and similarly AMD might be able to as well, but 100% the AIBs would sue and as they have won that argument in the past it would not be hard to argue it a second time.So is the problem big enough for Intel to want to voluntarily take on that lawsuit?Just as a note:Say chipsets are your full-time job, you live and breathe them all day every day, the documentation you make for yourself and your team who similarly live inside those chipsets will be vastly different than somebody who visits on the weekend.So I can easily see Intel saying F-you, our documentation is fantastic what the hell are you complaining about, for the other guys to look at it and go this is crap simply because they don't have the same background or experience as the Intel team.