Some free Laptop batteries S. Cal, free vga dvi cables

R

RecentlyAdded

n00b
Joined
Sep 30, 2022
Messages
55
Im near Ventura Ca. Got them from a retired gentleman who used to run a computer repair shop. Everything was wrapped up nicely but I had to take it out for pictures.

Cables I havr a ton now need any lmk.

Also a bunch of heatsink/fan


I also have a bunch of old video cards and power supplies I would sale for dirt cheap bit seems like I cant post in thr for sale section.
 

Attachments

  • 20230128_121106.jpg
    20230128_121106.jpg
    613.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230128_121346.jpg
    20230128_121346.jpg
    555.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230128_121419.jpg
    20230128_121419.jpg
    562.8 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top