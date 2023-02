some comments on ROG Strix-E x570 vs. x670e boards

What a coincidence...I have been shopping around looking to upgrade an AM4 rig to AM5 (due to the nice prices - outside of mobos) and I think I landed on this board. Is it this one? https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-x670e-e-gaming-wifi-model/ - sounds like you are generally happy with it? I was going to go with a cheaper board but what it boiled down to, for me, was the quality of the mobo audio. It's the one thing that gets cheaped out on with the boards in the $200-$300 range - be it X670E or B650E (wanted E for the PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 5.0 future proofing). I know the audio in this board because it's the same as the one used in my X670E GENE. I like the Crosshair Hero but it doesn't seem worth it for $200 more.