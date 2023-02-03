some comments on ROG Strix-E x570 vs. x670e boards

Positives for the x670 E board
4 NVMe slots vs. 2 for older board
USB 3.2 connector, while retaining USB 3 (19-pin) connector on older board
2 12V 8-pin connectors, vs 1 for older board
Can flash BIOS from any rear panel USB port
2 USB C ports, vs 1 for the older board

Negatives for the 670 E board
Only 4 SATA connectors, vs 8 for the older board
1 less x16 slot
1 less x1 slot

So for me, the "total cost of ownership" of this new board was an additional $80 for an x16 SAS-to-SATA 8 connector board going in to the remaining x16 board, and a USB 3 ports board. Choice (and performance) was limited because only an x1 slot was available.

Given my druthers, I would have wanted this x670e board to retain 8 SATA connectors and the x16 and x1 slots that were part of the old board, with some BIOS config options for which slots, ports, and connectors (including NVMe) to use.
 
What a coincidence...I have been shopping around looking to upgrade an AM4 rig to AM5 (due to the nice prices - outside of mobos) and I think I landed on this board. Is it this one? https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-x670e-e-gaming-wifi-model/ - sounds like you are generally happy with it? I was going to go with a cheaper board but what it boiled down to, for me, was the quality of the mobo audio. It's the one thing that gets cheaped out on with the boards in the $200-$300 range - be it X670E or B650E (wanted E for the PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 5.0 future proofing). I know the audio in this board because it's the same as the one used in my X670E GENE. I like the Crosshair Hero but it doesn't seem worth it for $200 more.
 
