some comments on ROG Strix-E x570 vs. x670e boards

Positives for the x670 E board

4 NVMe slots vs. 2 for older board

USB 3.2 connector, while retaining USB 3 (19-pin) connector on older board

2 12V 8-pin connectors, vs 1 for older board

Can flash BIOS from any rear panel USB port

2 USB C ports, vs 1 for the older board



Negatives for the 670 E board

Only 4 SATA connectors, vs 8 for the older board

1 less x16 slot

1 less x1 slot



So for me, the "total cost of ownership" of this new board was an additional $80 for an x16 SAS-to-SATA 8 connector board going in to the remaining x16 board, and a USB 3 ports board. Choice (and performance) was limited because only an x1 slot was available.



Given my druthers, I would have wanted this x670e board to retain 8 SATA connectors and the x16 and x1 slots that were part of the old board, with some BIOS config options for which slots, ports, and connectors (including NVMe) to use.