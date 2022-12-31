Some benchmarks results of the Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XT... yes the XT...

There is no nitro 7900 xtx available because they don't even last a minute on Newegg. tired of waiting for the last 2 weeks I bought this one. For my video processing, "job" i use topaz ai and proteus fine-tune, the card shaved almost 25-35% of processing time on 4k videos which is a great.I ran some benchmarks, and I found the numbers of some of the "YouTubers" are kinda wrong... there is no coil whine, even playing Fortnite at 4k@144hz "competitive", the card pulls about 140 watts, and reaches about 57-63c...The case: Fractal Torrent Nano "ITX Case"BIOS: DefaultGPU Clock: StockBoost Clock: StockUndervolt: 975mvPower Limit +15%VRAM Clock: +270 MHzFIRE STRIKE EXTREMESCORE:FIRE STRIKE ULTRASCORE:TIME SPYSCORE:Vulkan Score:OpenCL Score:I think I can get better results if I flip the switch to the OCd BIOS, and get better ram sticks. but, I rather wait on new drivers to see how they improve.