Some benchmarks results of the Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XT... yes the XT...

SamiiRoss
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2012
- Messages
- 655
There is no nitro 7900 xtx available because they don't even last a minute on Newegg. tired of waiting for the last 2 weeks I bought this one. For my video processing, "job" i use topaz ai and proteus fine-tune, the card shaved almost 25-35% of processing time on 4k videos which is a great.
I ran some benchmarks, and I found the numbers of some of the "YouTubers" are kinda wrong... there is no coil whine, even playing Fortnite at 4k@144hz "competitive", the card pulls about 140 watts, and reaches about 57-63c...
The case: Fractal Torrent Nano "ITX Case"
Settings:
BIOS: Default
GPU Clock: Stock
Boost Clock: Stock
Undervolt: 975mv
Power Limit +15%
VRAM Clock: +270 MHz
FIRE STRIKE EXTREME
SCORE: 32,609
https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/86196145?
FIRE STRIKE ULTRA
SCORE: 19,021
https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/86199950?
TIME SPY
SCORE: 23,082
https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/86197736?
Geekbench:
Vulkan Score: 239725
https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/compute/6159163
OpenCL Score: 202024
https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/compute/6158963
I think I can get better results if I flip the switch to the OCd BIOS, and get better ram sticks. but, I rather wait on new drivers to see how they improve.
