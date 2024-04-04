some Battlemge specs

peppergomez
https://gamerant.com/intel-battlemage-gpus-performance-specs-leaked/
12gb doesn't seem like much, hope these are low end models
It's not, they just want you to think that it is, so that you will go & buy a 16GB modelhttps://gamerant.com/intel-battlemage-gpus-performance-specs-leaked/
Cool
“Intel has reportedly chosen the TSMC 4 nm EUV foundry node for its next generation Arc Xe2 discrete GPUs based on the "Battlemage" graphics architecture. This would mark a generational upgrade from the Arc "Alchemist" family, which Intel built on the TSMC 6 nm DUV process. The TSMC N4 node offers significant increases in transistor densities, performance, and power efficiency over the N6, which is allowing Intel to nearly double the Xe cores on its largest "Battlemage" variant in numerical terms. This, coupled with increased IPC, clock speeds, and other features, should make the "Battlemage" contemporary against today's AMD RDNA 3 and NVIDIA Ada gaming GPUs. Interestingly, TSMC N4 isn't the most advanced foundry node that the Xe2 "Battlemage" is being built on. The iGPU powering Intel's Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" processor is part of its Compute tile, which Intel is building on the more advanced TSMC N3 (3 nm) node.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324197/intel-arc-xe2-battlemage-discrete-gpus-made-on-tsmc-4-nm-process