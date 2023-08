SOLVED: Unbearably Slow PCIe Gen 4 NVME Speeds

Well, this issue is now fixed. The last two steps I did:#1: I modified the Windows registry and power plan according to this Reddit post . After rebooting, all three drives performed abysmally slow. Whether copying to the same drive, or across drives.#2: I then formatted / secure erased both of my non boot drives from a linux boot environment with "nvme format -s1I did not touch the boot drive where Windows was installed. I copied everything back from my 2.5GbE iSCSI share, and it basically ran at 300MB/s the whole time (at times during many small files, it would dip a little, as to be expected). Now Uncharted cutscenes don't skip, and I'm getting fast read and writes in real world usage (>1Gbps on a random folder copy containing various file sizes). I tested each of the three drives, whether copying from one to another or to itself. The read and write speeds are not terribly slow.I don't exactly understand why this fixed it, but it did. I'm still puzzled why CrystalDiskMark showed fast speeds but real world usage was terrible. This motherboard runs my boot drive off the CPU, the two others are from the chipset. The issue was happening across all drives, including the boot drive being limited to 20ish MB/s. Now doing various real world tests, it's performing as I would expect. All drives are filled back to the same capacity filled they were (C:/ CPU fed drive: 37.6%, D:/ 88%, E:/: 15%) and they all perform great now.For a lack of technical explanation, maybe something "screwy" was happening on one of the two drives I wiped that would cause this to happen? I hope the drives themselves aren't having an issue. SMART data is good on all three drives, I get they aren't name brand being Inland but they have the Phison E18 controller, and Micron 96L TLC (I don't have the new revision with 176L TLC) with a 3000TBW, 6 year warranty. I'd be curious to see what opinions are on what the cause of the issue would've been in the first place. When I initially built the PC I didn't have these issues, it just happened probably within the last month. The Inland drives have been in my system since late May, 2022.