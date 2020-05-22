SOLVED - P8Z68-V Pro Weird Boot Behavior

I have a 2500k, 4x4gb, and a rx 480 in this build. When powering on, the pc will turn on for about 5 seconds then shut off. Eventually after turning the psu on and off enough times, it will post saying overclocking settings failed. Once in the bios, I can reapply the same settings and windows will boot fine. Im running 4.5ghz at 1.32v. C15 passes multiple runs with temps in the low 70s. I get the same symptoms at stock CPU settings. PC runs fine once it boots, and rebooting works fine. Issue only starts from cold boot. Any ideas? Thanks!
 
From my memory, you either have unstable OC (especially memory) or cold boot issue with the BIOS. Now that also happen at stock settings... I'd say try a newer BIOS from Asus. I remember having that problem on a P8P67 and after trying a bunch of BIOS, the problem seems to go away.
 
I havent checked the memory and hindsight i shouldve done that before posting. Im a casual with memory, just turn on xmp and go.

Ill check both of those things and post back. Thx!
 
If you are on the latest BIOS, first of all things reset it, change the Mobo battery, as probably it's causing issue, and change the PSU if nothing improve, i've seen that behavior on PSU with failing 3.3V and +5VsB lines (specially this standby one)..
 
It is a toaster PSU (CX430), however its basically new. Used it as a test PSU. Ill order a cmos battery today as well.

Just verified im on the most "current" bios 3603.

Edit: its amazing this can still game well. Forza 4 plays at 1080p/60fps with ultra settings and 2x msaa.
 
schlitzbull said:
I havent checked the memory and hindsight i shouldve done that before posting. Im a casual with memory, just turn on xmp and go.

Ill check both of those things and post back. Thx!
I used to be that way until I kept getting blue screens with XMP settings. I finally did some memtests and saw that either a stick was bad or the board was bad or the memory controller didn't like those settings. I've found it to be a good habit to do at least the 4 pass free memtest86+ from a bootable USB when I get a new system up and running or when I get new RAM or change timings. At least then I have an idea that the memory is ok or not right off the bat.
 
I guess I know a little bit from being forced to but im not confident with it. I added another 2x8 kits to my main system and was getting intermittent bsod. Ran the memtest and it got 1-3 errors on the new sticks. Increased the voltage a bit and no more bsod. I even downloaded the ryzen ram calculator thing but never got around to digging in to it. Needless to say im hoping the new battery fixes it.

I guess I also dont really understand the function of the battery. I thought it was for keeping bios settings and clock. Does it have a some function to help the computer post?
 
schlitzbull said:
I guess I know a little bit from being forced to but im not confident with it. I added another 2x8 kits to my main system and was getting intermittent bsod. Ran the memtest and it got 1-3 errors on the new sticks. Increased the voltage a bit and no more bsod. I even downloaded the ryzen ram calculator thing but never got around to digging in to it. Needless to say im hoping the new battery fixes it.

I guess I also dont really understand the function of the battery. I thought it was for keeping bios settings and clock. Does it have a some function to help the computer post?
AFAIK, the battery doesn't do anything except power the mechanism to retain bios settings.
 
What sort of fan configuration are you running?

Most motherboards will run the fans at full speed for a second or two when you first boot up the computer. Some fans won't actually start spinning if asked to go directly from a dead stop to a low RPM, even if they can handle that low RPM after they've already started to spin. That second or two of full-blast fan speed when you first boot up helps to make sure all of your fans actually begin to spin.

When you first boot up, and all of your fans are not only starting from a dead-stop, but also being asked to spin at full speed, both of those things combined will cause a spike in current draw from your 12v rail. If you are already cutting it close in terms of your power supply, that might be enough to prevent your system from booting properly. If you were already in the bios, and simply saving your settings, then your fans are probably already still spinning at the beginning of your next boot, and thus, won't cause as large of a spike in current draw.

You said that you are only running a 430w PSU despite having a power-hungry overclocked processor and a reasonably power-hungry GPU. It's been probably 15+ years since I've run anything less than 500w, even on systems where I'm just using integrated video and stock CPU settings.
 
Fan config is 2x140mm intake, OG hyper 212 with whatever stock fan and a rear 120mm. Side note I thought it was funny corsairs new tower cooler was praised for its "new" slide down fans and this OG cooler has a slide down fan. I did notice fans do not spin to full speed at boot. The GPU fans will spin to 100% briefly once in Windows (msi afterburner?). That being said I did verify all fans were spinning at boot prior to closing the case up. During boot does it peg everything?

I have a 850w psu waiting for me at the baby daddy in laws, just havent driven over and grabbed it yet. I did check afterburner while playing a few games and it showed cpu and gpu wattage combing for 210 max. I thought this was odd as I expected the gpu to draw much more. Another odd finding is the gpu would intermittently show 0% usage in game. However fps stayed pegged to 60fps with no frame drops. Obviously this a mute point with a new psu to be installed, but with those numbers, shouldnt 430w be plenty? I assume afterburner is not outputting correctly. I use the outervision psu calculator and i think it suggest something like 530w for this setup OC. My son played forza 4 for an hour today just fine.

Something I shouldve mentioned in first post was I had the same symptoms prior to installing GPU.

Thanks again for all the feedback.
 
Cmos battery 100%.

So learning time, does the cmos batter go bad sooner of the system is never on? The combo I got was out of storage. Why does cmos status matter for post?
 
schlitzbull said:
Cmos battery 100%.

So learning time, does the cmos batter go bad sooner of the system is never on? The combo I got was out of storage. Why does cmos status matter for post?
yes, maybe. it keeps the bios setting stored. when they get low settings can get corrupted. i think.
 
Thx Araxie for the fix info!

Thanks everyone for the input! Picked up a CM 240mm aio for $50 so time to try to push this thing because i cant help myself.
 
