Solved: LG 27GL850-B & Asus TUF VG27AQL1A both are not seen on boot by motherboard

Well, the new LG 27GL850-B has the same behavior as the Asus TUF VG27AQL1A. Although it does seem more responsive and wakes up more quickly than the Asus, on boot, it still times out and the motherboard throws a fault for no VGA that persists even after the monitor is active. I can't see the BIOS splash screen and the monitor warns that it's going to sleep due to no signal while the computer is booting. After a few seconds, the screen will wake to the Windows Login Screen. Perhaps this is video card related or motherboard related? However, my old Acer Predator 165 G-Sync connected via Display Port didn't have this problem. Anyone have any ideas? Are all newer monitors super slow to auto negotiate with computers now?