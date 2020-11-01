(SOLVED) I can not display the bios. Windows 10 works fine.

PC details.
Acer Aspire GX-785 series PC HD6870 GPU.
Windows works fine. When trying to enter bios by hitting delete I get a blank screen with fans running. Windows 10 does not boot and nothing is displayed.
A single press of the power in this state tells me I did not boot to windows because it turns it off.
I tried to get to bios using Windows using the instructions below with the same results as pressing f12.
How to get into bios:
Navigate to the Settings tab under your Start menu by clicking the gear icon
Click the Update & Security option and select Recovery from the left sidebar
You should see a Restart now option below the Advanced Setup heading, click this whenever you’re ready
When your computer restarts, it should load a blue screen with advanced troubleshooting options
Select Troubleshoot and then click Advanced Options from the resulting options
Choose UEFI Firmware Settings and click Restart to continue
I tried different monitors, cables
I tried plugging into the boards onboard DP port, had to use DP to DVI adapter.

f2 and f9 no effect takes me to windows 10.
delete and f12 black screen.

Any ideas?
 
Sounds like windows 10 fast boot is turned on, disable that in the OS and see if you see a bios / uefi prompt.
Alternatively, if you have win 10 boot media available you should be able to access the bios from there via recovery options.
 
pendragon1 said:
Domingow said:
Sounds like windows 10 fast boot is turned on, disable that in the OS and see if you see a bios / uefi prompt.
Alternatively, if you have win 10 boot media available you should be able to access the bios from there via recovery options.
ESC and F10 no effect, it booted into win10.
I disabled the fastboot using this method https://www.asus.com/us/support/FAQ/1031533/
and used the "How to get into bios:" instructions listed above in my question with the same black screen and Win would not boot. (also tried F12 and delete with the same black screen.)
Put in my Win10 USB drive and it just booted into windows.

LOL, I have never seen a PC that would not boot to Bios but would to the OS...
 
move your keyboard to the top most usb ports, if its not there already, and try them all again.
 
pendragon1 said:
move your keyboard to the top most usb ports, if its not there already, and try them all again.
I tried it. Still no luck.
BUT I think we are losing focus. I believe I am in Bios, but the display is black. When I press F12 or delete. I beleive it is BIOS because pressing the power in this state turns it off instantly which tells me I did not boot to windows. As opposed to windows shutting down gracefully taking a few seconds.
 
CaffeineMan said:
I tried it. Still no luck.
BUT I think we are losing focus. I believe I am in Bios, but the display is black. When I press F12 or delete. I beleive it is BIOS because pressing the power in this state turns it off instantly which tells me I did not boot to windows. As opposed to windows shutting down gracefully taking a few seconds.
Crazy question, but sometimes the function keys have a secondary purpose, with the use of the FN key. I know one of them on my laptop will turn the screen off but windows sometimes controls and overrides that. Maybe in the BIOS it is off and windows is turning it back on.
 
auntjemima said:
Crazy question, but sometimes the function keys have a secondary purpose, with the use of the FN key. I know one of them on my laptop will turn the screen off but windows sometimes controls and overrides that. Maybe in the BIOS it is off and windows is turning it back on.
Yes, I have an MS 4000 keyboard but I switched keyboards. I should have mentioned this before but I tried different keyboards too.
 
CaffeineMan said:
I tried it. Still no luck.
BUT I think we are losing focus. I believe I am in Bios, but the display is black. When I press F12 or delete. I beleive it is BIOS because pressing the power in this state turns it off instantly which tells me I did not boot to windows. As opposed to windows shutting down gracefully taking a few seconds.
oh, then try another monitor or tv.
 
CaffeineMan said:
I tried it. Still no luck.
BUT I think we are losing focus. I believe I am in Bios, but the display is black. When I press F12 or delete. I beleive it is BIOS because pressing the power in this state turns it off instantly which tells me I did not boot to windows. As opposed to windows shutting down gracefully taking a few seconds.
If you have a gfx card, can you yank it out and try the onboard video? Also it seems that some manufacturers have gotten into the habit of placing "stickers" over ports that otherwise would be of use in situations like this. See if perhaps an oldschool VGA/DVI port that has a sticker over it, and if so boot with that. Further, maybe pop the mainboard IO plate off and see if something is hiding back there.
 
CaffeineMan said:
Yes, I have an MS 4000 keyboard but I switched keyboards. I should have mentioned this before but I tried different keyboards too.
You mentioned different keyboards before, but I was referring specifically to the FN functions on the laptop itself.

edit: forgive me. I thought you had a laptop.
 
Domingow said:
If you have a gfx card, can you yank it out and try the onboard video? Also it seems that some manufacturers have gotten into the habit of placing "stickers" over ports that otherwise would be of use in situations like this. See if perhaps an oldschool VGA/DVI port that has a sticker over it, and if so boot with that. Further, maybe pop the mainboard IO plate off and see if something is hiding back there.
Yep, you got it. I tried this almost....the part I forgot was I did not yank the card before I tried the onboard Video. THANK YOU!!!!

To be clear if anyone finds this post. I pulled the PCIe graphics card and used the onboard video.
 
