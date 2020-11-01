(SOLVED) I can not display the bios. Windows 10 works fine.

CaffeineMan said: I tried it. Still no luck.

BUT I think we are losing focus. I believe I am in Bios, but the display is black. When I press F12 or delete. I beleive it is BIOS because pressing the power in this state turns it off instantly which tells me I did not boot to windows. As opposed to windows shutting down gracefully taking a few seconds. Click to expand...

If you have a gfx card, can you yank it out and try the onboard video? Also it seems that some manufacturers have gotten into the habit of placing "stickers" over ports that otherwise would be of use in situations like this. See if perhaps an oldschool VGA/DVI port that has a sticker over it, and if so boot with that. Further, maybe pop the mainboard IO plate off and see if something is hiding back there.