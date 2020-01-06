[solved] HDD connection failure -> no files,partitions on HDD

    postcd

    postcd

    Hello,

    on WIndows 10 when i connected another external HDD to my USB hub, it somehow interuped connection to one of my earliíer connected drives.

    Now when i reconnect the hub and that drive, it shown empty drive, no files on it.
    I tried to connect directly to different USB port of my computer.
    I tried chkdsk with /F parameter to fix errors. It says volume is RAW and can not proceed.

    The drive is visible only in Drive manager, so i clicked there to initialize the drive. Then it asked if it should be GPT or MBR. GPT was default so i proceed.
    Now the drive looks to have no partitions, only unalocated space.

    I tried to connect drive to other computer with gparted SW and tried partition recovery option, but it found nothing.

    The drive contained multimedia and also one 500-1000GB file which was an Truecrypt container (was mounted during outage).

    Please what do you suggest except recovering backup?
    I may try Recuva also, but that would not help in case of that huge file i think.
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima

    If you hadn't already done some work, like changing it to GPT and the other steps, I would suggest pulling it from the enclosure and using it in another OR putting it directly into your PC.

    The external drive controller board could be the issue.
     
    Legendary Gamer

    Legendary Gamer

    Recuva may work. I have encountered this issue on the occasional drive. If the drive is going to work again, pardon my non technical description... however, you may have to resort to some technical fuckery in order to get the drive back to format-able status. What I mean is you will be to nuke partitions, repair and keep fucking with recovery software options until the drive decides to start working again. You will have to, literally, fight with the software until you're frustrated as shit. If, by chance the drive was fried by your USB dock (this has happened to me) it's not coming back.
     
    postcd

    postcd

    Thank you both for support. I think that it is fixed. I will tell you how.
    I downloaded Minitool Partition Wizard and it has Partition recovery module. I did a full thorough scan, which took something like 12 hours (maybe even quick scan would do). Then among other it found NTFS filesystem that matched size i had. So i selected it and it added two pending operations. I clicked Apply button, within a few seconds it was done. Then i had to go into WIndows Drive manager and assign the drive a letter. Then it appeared in This computer and everything seems to be working.
     
