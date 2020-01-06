[solved] HDD connection failure -> no files,partitions on HDD

Hello,



on WIndows 10 when i connected another external HDD to my USB hub, it somehow interuped connection to one of my earliíer connected drives.



Now when i reconnect the hub and that drive, it shown empty drive, no files on it.

I tried to connect directly to different USB port of my computer.

I tried chkdsk with /F parameter to fix errors. It says volume is RAW and can not proceed.



The drive is visible only in Drive manager, so i clicked there to initialize the drive. Then it asked if it should be GPT or MBR. GPT was default so i proceed.

Now the drive looks to have no partitions, only unalocated space.



I tried to connect drive to other computer with gparted SW and tried partition recovery option, but it found nothing.



The drive contained multimedia and also one 500-1000GB file which was an Truecrypt container (was mounted during outage).



Please what do you suggest except recovering backup?

I may try Recuva also, but that would not help in case of that huge file i think.

